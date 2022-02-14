Third Grade Students Learn to Swim with Free Pilot Program

Windsor’s Parks, Recreation & Culture Department will offer free swimming lessons at Windsor High School to third graders living inside the Windsor town limits beginning Saturday, February 26.

A partnership between the Parks, Recreation & Culture Department and the Windsor High School swim team has made it possible to launch the water safety program targeting a specific age group.

“This partnership allows members of the Windsor High School swim team a chance to earn money for their swimming program while sharing their skills with the community,” said Kendra Martin, Parks, Recreation & Culture operations and facilities manager. “The goal of this program is to give third graders an opportunity to learn basic water safety skills for free.”

The pilot program, one of the few in Northern Colorado offering free valuable swimming skills, is a four-week program scheduled on Saturday mornings between February 26 to April 30. Each class will be limited to forty-eight students and split into two sessions. Registration is open on a first-come, first-served basis. The first session begins February 26 through March 19 and the second session begins April 9 through April 30.

The classes will be overseen by the Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture certified swimming instructors and taught by the Windsor High School boys and girls on the high school swim team.

Residents of Windsor interested in registering their child must sign up in advance either online at recreationliveshere.com/ recreg, in-person at the Windsor Community Recreation Center, 250 11th St., or by calling 970-674-3500. To speed the registration process, reference activity number 110107. Proof of Windsor residency will be required at the time of registration.