Timnath Town Council Updates

The Timnath Town Council met on Tuesday, February 23, to approve the Timnath Ranch 8th Filing Final Plat and the Timnath Ranch 8th Filing Site Plan.

The approval for the final plat for the Timnath Ranch 8th Filing includes conditions such as allowing staff to work with the owner applicant in order to address minor, non-substantive modifications and unresolved comments before final signatures. This is the final plat proposal to create 101 single-family attached units and 4 building envelopes for apartments or condos, which will include 8, 16, or 24 units depending on location.

There will also be designated trails, open space, and park areas making up a total of 12.3 acres or 33 percent of the total site. Conditions that come with the approval of the Timnath Ranch 8th Filing Site Plan are allowing staff to work with the owner applicant to address minor, non-substantive modifications and unresolved comments before final signatures.

