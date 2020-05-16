Timnath Town Council Updates, 5/12/20 Meeting

Approving the Construction of Three Bell Parkway Railroad Crossing

During the April 28 meeting, Council voted to approve the construction resolution for the Three Bell Parkway Railroad Crossing project improvements. Improvements include the installation of railroad crossing signals on Three Bell and adding a median, curb, gutter and sidewalks to this intersection. Once completed, the crossing can qualify as a quiet crossing.

Business Relief Program

Council discussed the possibility of establishing a small business relief program for Timnath businesses. Council determined that council members Aaron Pearson and Brett Hansen would work with staff to draft a program and bring this back to the full council for consideration at the May 26 meeting.

Timnath Fireworks Ordinance Discussion

Chief Terry Jones reported on the town’s current firework guidelines, sharing that the town’s existing ordinance is more restrictive than the state guidelines. Council directed staff to return at the May 26 meeting with a new ordinance that brings Timnath’s guidelines in line with the state’s guidelines. As discussed, the town cannot be less restrictive than the State of Colorado in this matter.

Gateway Center Traffic Mitigation

For several months, staff has been working with the owners of businesses in the Gateway Center to find a solution to the traffic congestion problem. Currently, the roadway is private property that belongs to Walmart. During the first part of the year, town staff has worked with the business owners to find a solution to mitigate traffic issues at the Gateway Center. During discussions with the businesses, staff has learned that there may be an option for the town to acquire the private roadway, allowing for a longer-term solution to be constructed. Council directed staff to work on a possible new agreement for consideration by Council at a later date.

Remote or Virtual Neighborhood Meetings

Neighborhood meetings are a requirement in the Land Use Code and are an integral part of the development review process. As such, neighborhood meetings are required with Comprehensive Plan Amendments, Sketch Plan Applications, Rezoning Applications and Preliminary Plat Applications. With the current restrictions surrounding public gatherings, staff drafted guidelines that developers will follow to conduct virtual neighborhood meetings. Staff also indicated that they will work with the applicant to identify an acceptable platform for hosting the meeting remotely and will attend the meeting to ensure that all guidelines are being followed.

Communication and Events

Timnath Town Council also had a lengthy discussion about communication efforts and pre-planned summer events. With the existing health concerns, the fireworks show scheduled for the 4th of July will proceed but with all event-related activities being canceled. Further, the July concert was canceled.

Council Meeting Broadcast Update

Council previously directed staff to explore options for streaming council meetings online in the future. Staff presented Council with three different streaming options. Council voted to start with a basic streaming option that would tap into the single-camera and existing microphones in the council chambers.

Committee Template

At the April 28 Council meeting, staff was directed to prepare required documents to initiate the formation of certain standing and ad hoc committees of the Town (Finance, Parks, Trails and Reservoir, and Metro Districts). During the meeting, Council reviewed and approved these documents.