Timnath Town Council Updates, 5/26/20 Meeting

Establishing a Small Business Relief Grant Program

Council voted to approve the Small Business Relief Grant Program. This grant program was established to assist the small businesses in Town that have experienced adverse effects from state-mandated business closures due to COVID-19. In an effort to protect the assessed value and economic vitality of the Town’s commercial business districts, the Grant Program is intended to provide funding to locally-owned, small brick and mortar businesses that have been negatively impacted by the COVID safety measures.

Establishing the Town of Timnath Finance Committee

Council voted to approve the establishment of a Finance Advisory Committee. The role of the committee is to help review the Town’s financial health. The committee will provide recommendations about whether the financial information of the Town is accurate and meeting the needs of the community. This committee will consist of up to seven individuals, including five community members.

Establishing the Town of Timnath Metro District Ad Hoc Committee

Council voted to approve the establishment of a Metro District Ad Hoc Committee. This committee is tasked with reviewing the communication and service plans of each district in town and provide education to residents about the role of metro districts. The committee will dissolve after submitting advisory recommendations to Town Council by October 31, 2020. This committee will consist of up to seven individuals, including five community members.

Police Services Design Update

During the meeting, Staff provided a police services design update to Council. The purpose of this discussion was to explore available sites for housing the future police department. After discussion, Council directed Staff to return at a future meeting with a full site evaluation of the different locations available for a future police department building.