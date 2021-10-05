Timnath Town Council Updates, 9/14/21 Meeting

The Timnath Town Council acted upon the following matters at the Tuesday, September 14 meeting:

Council approved a resolution authorizing the contract for the 2022 firework display at the Town’s July 4th celebration.

Council approved a resolution initiating annexation proceedings for property known as Prospect Middle-High School Annexation 1 & 2, located on the northwest corner of Main Street and Prospect Road. There will be a public hearing on the annexation application on November 9 and the Planning Commission will consider the petition for annexation prior to Town Council’s public hearing.

Council approved resolutions for the Timnath Landing 3rd & 4th filings’ final plats. The 3rd filing final plat allows for 182 single-family detached lots ranging from 5,750 square feet to 11,500 square feet. The development will include 58 percent open space, park areas, a community garden and trail connections, as well as a lake and fishing pier. The 4th filing plat allows for 97 single-family detached lots ranging from 6,900 square feet to 17,350 square feet, with density of 2.15 units per acre. The development will include 35 percent open space, park areas and trail connections.

Council approved a resolution for an early award package for the Timnath Police Building. This resolution separates the project into two segments in order to avoid known price escalation for materials and supplies as well as to begin the procurement process for items with lengthy lead times for delivery. In particular, HVAC systems not delivered by the end of 2020 will increase in cost by at least 5 percent. Structural steel delivery times are also known to be long.

Did you like what you just read? Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you. Click to Donate