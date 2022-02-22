Town of Windsor Publishes Election Information for 2022 Municipal Election

The Town of Windsor has published candidate information for the upcoming municipal election on their website. The 2022 municipal election includes town board positions for districts two, four, and six.
Candidates for the election include:
District 2:
– Barry Wilson
– Amy Kilcoyne
District 4:
– Hunter Rivera
– Julie Cline
District 6:
– Jason Hallett
Ballots for the election will be mailed to residents beginning Monday, March 14, and will require a signature on the back of the envelope for the vote to be counted. Election Day is on Tuesday, April 5, and all ballots must be submitted and received by the Town Clerk no later than 7 pm in order to be counted.
A candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Greeley-Weld County will be held on Tuesday, March 15, from 6:30 pm to 8 pm at Windsor Town Hall, Town Board Chambers, 301 Walnut Street.
Candidate and general election information regarding the upcoming election can be located on the Town’s website at windsorgov.com/165/Municipal-Elections.
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment