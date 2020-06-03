Town of Windsor Requesting Proposals for Corridor Improvements Study for 7th Street

The Town of Windsor (“Town”) is soliciting proposals from qualified transportation planning/engineering consulting firms to enter into a Professional Services Agreement to complete a Multimodal Corridor Improvements Study for 7th Street.

One electronic PDF proposal package must be submitted to the Town of Windsor by 5:00 P.M. on June 10, 2020. Proposals can be emailed to phornbeck@windsorgov.com. Emailed proposals shall be sent with the following subject: “RFP for 7th Street Multimodal Corridor Improvements.”

An optional pre-proposal meeting will be held digitally for this project on May 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Please RSVP to phornbeck@windsorgov.com by May 18, 2020 to receive login information.

Questions regarding this RFP should be directed in writing to Paul Hornbeck, Senior Planner, by email only at phornbeck@windsorgov.com. The deadline for submitting questions is 5:00 pm., May 27, 2020.

OVERVIEW OF REQUEST

Windsor’s recently completed Transportation Master Plan (TMP) (link) designated the 7th Street corridor as a “quick-win” project, meaning it was identified as a high priority due to crash rates, community support, staff knowledge, and Town Board input. The TMP designated the corridor as a part of Windsor’s low stress bike network and as a corridor with substandard sidewalks. The goal of this Study is to determine preferred alternatives to improve safety and mobility within the corridor and complete associated engineering design.

The study area is a 1.6-mile corridor running form the Poudre River Trail in the south to the Greeley #2 Ditch Trail in the north. The corridor encompasses two state highways, including the signalized intersection at 7th Street (SH 257) and Main Street (SH 392) which serves as a gateway to downtown Windsor. The corridor serves both regional commuters and local neighborhood access. The corridor also provides access to downtown Windsor, two major recreational amenities (Windsor Lake and the Poudre River Trail), and provides connections to a number of community amenities within five blocks, including three elementary schools, Windsor Middle School, Windsor High School, and Windsor Library. A regional transit service, the Poudre Express bus, recently began operating on the corridor, and includes two stops.

The corridor currently:

• experiences a high proportion of vehicles crashes (7.5% of all crashes in Windsor) and vehicle crashes involving bikes and pedestrians (40% of all such crashes in Windsor).

• does not provide a low stress environment for walking or biking as the majority of it includes no bicycle facilities and narrow, attached sidewalks.

• lacks safe, convenient pedestrian crossings.

• is experiencing increased traffic congestion at the intersections of 7th and Main and 7th and Walnut Streets.