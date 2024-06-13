Public schools plan to transform existing bus routes before the start of the next school year. The changes being made are expected to save a lot of money and enable students to always arrive at the educational institution on time. However, such transformations may create new problems, so only carefully considered decisions need to be made in this aspect.

Reasons for the need to transform bus routes

Public school leaders were forced to ask for changes in bus routes mainly because of students’ widespread tardiness. To solve the problem, a transport specialist was hired, thanks to whose work it was possible to identify several more significant shortcomings. In particular, statistics were collected on the number of students needing transportation to their place of study, the degree to which buses are filled with people, the frequency of travel on the most popular routes, etc. Based on these data, the specialist determined that most school buses drive half empty and are late to their destination in 37% of cases, and also serve routes that have recently become unpopular. All these reasons became the basis for deciding the need to make significant changes.

Proposed changes

Detailed study of transport needs

A unique survey will be conducted to determine the exact number of students who need school bus services. Parents will have to fill out a form by the end of June and indicate their children’s transportation needs to the place of study. This survey will be conducted regularly to adapt school bus operations to students’ changing needs. Parents can change their application form and choose the best option for their child if necessary.

Reducing the number of stops

Reducing the number of stops will be an important initiative that will help improve the situation with school buses. Now, specialists and heads of educational institutions are considering various options, carefully analyzing all proposals and preparing a joint decision. Stops located close to each other are expected to be removed from routes. In this case, some students will have to travel more on foot, but this should not be a significant problem.

According to experts, the distance will be increased by only 0.1-0.15 miles. For elementary school students, they plan to set a limit of 0.25 miles. This means that stops will be located so that children are forced to walk less than the specified distance. For middle and high school students’ the maximum distance from home to a bus stop will be 0.5 and 0.75 miles, respectively. The changes being made will not result in excessive fatigue for students but will significantly speed up the movement of school buses. If the final decision is made to transform routes, traveling faster through certain areas where the most significant traffic delays will be possible.

Replacement of transport on some routes

By the start of the next school year, the school division plans to purchase smaller vehicles that will replace traditional buses on less-used routes. This will make it possible to avoid situations with half-empty transport, which wastes much fuel to transport only 2-3 people to an educational institution. Such a replacement will not affect students in any way, but will make school transport more efficient. It has not yet been announced where they will purchase an alternative to school buses. This could be done on the Mebane auction and similar online platforms in other cities. This way, the school division can save money and get the transportation they want.

According to preliminary estimates, more compact vehicles will free up 63 school buses. One part of them will be redirected to other most popular routes, and the other will be sent to neighboring districts. This global change will not negatively impact students. They will, as before, be able to get to the educational institution as safely and comfortably as possible.

Potential problems

Global changes in bus routes could not only bring significant benefits but also create specific problems. If all the plans are implemented, the school division must face the need to resolve emerging difficulties quickly. The main one may be a decline in student performance. According to several school board members in various districts, changing bus routes will make students lazier. Even if they live near an educational institution, they will travel by school transport instead of walking several houses.

Another problem may be traffic difficulties on most routes along which school buses or their more compact equivalents are planned. Due to special traffic rules near school transport, the likelihood of traffic jams will increase, and favorable conditions will be created for various road accidents. This potential issue is being studied, and numerous consultations are taking place, but a final decision will be made closer to the start of the new school year.

The transformation of bus routes should be a win-win for everyone involved. The state will reduce costs, and students will avoid frequent lateness to classes. If all plans are implemented, the effect of such changes will become noticeable just a few weeks after the start of the new school year.