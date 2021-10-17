Transfort Announces Planned Service Reduction for MAX

Due to driver shortages, Transfort, the transit agency owned by the City of Fort Collins, will temporarily reduce MAX service effective Monday, Oct. 25, until further notice.

With the schedule change, MAX service will be reduced from 10-minute frequency to 20-minute frequency, Monday through Saturday. MAX will be available during the following times:

Southbound: First departure from the Downtown Transit Center will be at 5:20 am and the last departure will be at 7 pm.

Northbound: First departure from the South Transit Center will be at 5:33 am and the last departure will be at 6:33 pm.

“This temporary reduction is unfortunate but necessary to maintain system stability,” said David Mullin, Senior Transit Manager. “We will resume normal service as soon as we have adequate staffing to do so. In the meantime, passengers should plan for additional travel time.”

View current schedules at ridetransfort.com/routes/max. Click on “Upcoming” to view future schedule changes. Passengers can stay up to date with service changes by subscribing to receive email or text alerts at ridetransfort.com/subscribe.

All Transfort services continue to be fare-free under an emergency order signed in March 2020. Masks covering the nose and mouth are required on all Transfort buses per the Federal Transit Administration mandate.

