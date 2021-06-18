Transfort Resumes Service on Routes 11 & 12

Transfort, the transit agency owned by the City of Fort Collins, resumed service on Routes 11 and 12 effective Monday, June 14.

Throughout the pandemic, Transfort adjusted route service hours due to decreased ridership, passenger capacity limits, and staffing levels. Routes 11 and 12 were suspended in April 2020 along with other routes.

Service will resume Monday through Saturday with reduced evening schedules as follows: Route 11: first departure from the South Transit Center at 7 a.m., last departure at 7 p.m. Route 12: first departure from Horsetooth & Ziegler at 6:26 a.m., last departure at 7:26 p.m.

Additionally, Route 16 will return to regular frequency (every 30 minutes) Monday through Friday with the first departure from the South Transit Center at 5:45 a.m. and the last departure at 7:15 p.m. Route 16 Saturday service will also resume regular departure times and frequency (once per hour) with the first departure from the South Transit Center at 6:15 a.m. and the last departure at 7:15 p.m. Later evening service is still suspended on most routes.

On-demand taxi service is available on suspended Sunday routes (Routes – 2, 3, 8, 14, 16, and MAX) from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. On-demand trips must be scheduled the same day the trip will be taken by calling 970-225-4831. Call center hours on Sundays are 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Masks covering the nose and mouth are still required on all Transfort buses and while at Transfort facilities. To view schedules, visit http://ridetransfort.com/routes and click on the exceptions tab to view modified service times.

