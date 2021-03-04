Tree Planting Project at Windsor Parks to be Funded by Colorado Tree Coalition

The Colorado Tree Coalition has awarded a $4,000 grant to the Town of Windsor to fund a tree-planting project at Boardwalk Park and Eastman Park.

The project will work to replace trees that were lost during extreme weather events from 2019 to 2020. The Colorado Tree Coalition (CTC) awarded $46,798 to 16 organizations last year due to funding from the USDA Forest Service (USFS), the Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS), CTC, the Xcel Energy Foundation, and the Xcel Energy Vegetation Management program.

This project will help plant over 817 trees in communities statewide, in addition to matching funds provided by the grant recipients. Each of these projects provided residents the opportunity to make a difference within their communities.

CTC grants are made possible through the USFS, CSFS, Xcel Energy Foundation, Xcel Energy Vegetation Management, Colorado Public Radio, and CTC members and supporters. The CTC has awarded 529 grants totaling more than $908,173 since 1991.

These grants have been matched with more than $7.8 million in community money and/or time. More than 75,232 trees have been planted statewide as a result of these grants.

For more information about the Windsor Forestry Division, visit recreationliveshere.com/Forestry.