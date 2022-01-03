Tree Recycling Programs in Northern Colorado

Ready to recycle that live, or once-alive, Christmas tree? Here are some locations throughout Northern Colorado.

The City of Fort Collins and Larimer County teamed up to provide a place to recycle your Christmas tree. The program runs from December 27 through mid-January and is free to residents.No decorations, including lights, ornaments, tinsel, wire, hooks, nails, plastic bags, and fake snow. No wreaths or artificial trees.

What happens to the trees?

Recycled trees will be repurposed and used for landscaping application in the spring, so wood mulch produced from these trees must be contamination-free.

Christmas trees will be collected and chipped on-site at the following drop-off locations:

Edora Park, 1420 E. Stuart St. (Tennis court parking lot)

Fort Collins Streets Facility, 625 Ninth St. (Southwest corner of Vine Drive and Lemay Avenue)

Fossil Creek Park, 5821 S. Lemay Ave. (enter from Lemay Avenue)

Larimer County Landfill, 5887 S. Taft Hill Road (Monday – Saturday, 8 am – 4:30 pm)

Rolland Moore Park, 2201 S. Shields St. (Southeast corner of the parking lot)

Wellington Recycling Drop-Off Site in the lot across from Wellington Middle School along 6th St, December 29 through February 6.

Other regional locations:

Loveland Recycling locations, open from December 27 to January 31, 2022:

Centennial Park at W. First and Taft Ave is on the south end of town.

Drop off at Kroh Park, north highway 287, and 52nd St.

For West Side drop off at the Loveland Recycling Center off first street and Wilson Ave. Make sure you have a current Yard Waste Debris Permit for this location.

Windsor Tree Recycle Location is at Chimney Park Athletic Fields Parking lot, 200 East Chestnut St, from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm. You can also drop off at the Recycling Center at 801 Diamond Valley Dr.

In Greeley, you can drop off at Greeley Organic Waste Center, 1130 E. 8th St. in Greeley. They are open Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm.

Miss the cut-off?

Options for recycling Christmas trees after mid-January are available at the following locations (residents should anticipate being charged a recycling fee):

Larimer County Green Waste program, 5887 S. Taft Hill Road – (Monday – Saturday, 8 am – 4:30 pm)

Timberline Recycling Center 1903 S. Taft Hill Road in the Hard-to-Recycle-Materials Yard (Tuesday – Saturday, 8 am – 4:30 pm)

Businesses such as Hageman’s EarthCycle also accept trees for a fee.