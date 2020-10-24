United Way of Larimer County Activates Cameron Peak Fire Response Fund

United Way of Larimer County now accepts donations to support individuals and agencies working to assist those evacuated and affected by the Cameron Peak Fire.

The Cameron Peak Fire began burning Thursday, August 13, and is now the largest wildfire in Colorado history. It has now claimed residences along with other structures in its path.

Ways community members can provide support are as follows:

Donate online to the Cameron Peak Response Fund at https://impact.uwaylc.org/CameronPeakFire

Text “LARIMERUNITED” to 41444 to make a gift

Purchase essential needs items for displaced families through United Way’s Amazon Charity List, available at bitly/LarimerCharityList

“We are deeply saddened by the Cameron Peak Fire’s extensive damage – both to the natural environment and to the homes and other buildings where our friends and neighbors have built their lives,” said Deirdre Sullivan, CEO, and President at United Way of Larimer County. “We are grateful for the overwhelming generosity of community members who have stepped forward to offer their assistance,” Deirdre said.

Families and businesses have been displaced as the fire continues to burn and exceed 200,000 acres as weather patterns have shifted. The American Red Cross has increased capacity for the fire and provides temporary shelter for families that have been displaced.

The fire’s effects will last longer and will require financial assistance to support displaced families in rebuilding their lives in the coming months and years. Opportunities for volunteer support will be posted on United Way of Larimer County’s online volunteer resource center when it is safe for community members.

“With the UWLC’s long history of securing and administering disaster response and relief funding, we are activating the Cameron Peak Response Fund as a way for donors to provide direct support for those most affected by the fire,” said Deirdre. “United Way will distribute these gifts where they are needed most: to agencies and groups helping people recover from disaster,” Deirdre said.

For more information regarding the Cameron Peak Fire, visit: https://www.larimer.org/cameron-peak-fire or to learn more about United Way of Larimer County and how you can get involved with your community, visit: www.uwaylc.org