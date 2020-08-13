United Way of Larimer County Hires Deirdre Sullivan as New CEO/President

United Way of Larimer County has hired local nonprofit leader and policy advocate Deirdre Sullivan as their new CEO/President to strengthen the community through collaboration with community agencies, philanthropists and corporate partners.

The search for the new CEO/President was held out by the United Way of Larimer County (UWLC) Board of Directors. Over 100 applications were received for the position and a total of eight candidates from in and out of the state were interviewed.

“The hiring committee was impressed with the field of applicants, however, Deirdre’s depth of experience, regional knowledge, and leadership strengths put her at the top of our list,” said Justin Davis, Chair of the United Way of Larimer County’s Board of Directors.

The head leadership position was held in previous years by Annie Davies from 2017 to 2020. Davies now serves as the Western Regional Engagement Director with United Way Worldwide. Sullivan starts her new role Monday, August 24.

Sullivan has previously served as the Executive Director of The Family Center/La Familia over the course of the last three years. Additionally, she founded and lead a consulting firm that specialized in data collection, analysis and application for policy and system changes that impact community health.

“I have lived in and loved this community for 25 years,” said Sullivan. “I am excited to apply my experience and relationships across multiple sectors to advance an equity-centered COVID-19 response, recovery and re-design, as well as a paradigm shift in nonprofit philanthropy,” Sullivan said.

Furthermore, Sullivan has served as an Adjunct Instructor at Colorado State University’s School of Public Health, worked as a Facilitator for the Family Leadership Training Institute through Colorado State University’s Extension Service and has held other advisory, advocacy and leadership roles throughout public health departments, municipal governments, health systems and school districts.

Members of the community including donors, stakeholders and nonprofit leaders will be able to meet with Sullivan in the near future as she begins to partake community engagement regarding important issues facing Larimer County during the COVID-19 response and recovery along with other vital human service programs.

“I look forward to working with United Way of Larimer County staff, board members, donors, partner agencies and most importantly, impacted communities, to achieve significant changes to health, education and economic mobility in Larimer County,” said Sullivan.

For more information regarding United Way of Larimer County and how to get involved with the community, visit: www.uwaylc.org