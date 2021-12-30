Ladies and Gentlemen – Please note your upcoming local free legal clinic.
Upcoming Larimer County Free Legal Clinic
Friday, January 7, 2022, from 2 pm – 3:30 pm
– contact your local library at (970) 221- 6740 to be added to the sign-up sheet
All FREE, Space is limited.
For more information contact Ric Morgan:
On Behalf of the Virtual Pro Se Clinic (VPC) Program
Ric N. Morgan, LLC
Box 131
Elbert, CO 80106
Phone: (303) 520-6088
Fax: (303) 648-8883
Email: morgan@hayday.org
