Updated Guide Helps Homeowners Prepare Property for Wildfire

More than half of all Coloradans live in the wildland-urban interface (WUI), where homes and other structures meet wildland vegetation and are at some risk of being affected by wildfire. An updated guide from the Colorado State Forest Service can help these residents prepare their home and property for wildfire with practical steps and guidance.

The guide informs homeowners how to address the home ignition zone or the structure and the area around it. Wildfires play a natural role in Colorado’s environment, and residents can increase the likelihood their home survives fire by minimizing the ability for it to ignite, in part by reducing nearby fuels.

The Home Ignition Zone offers updated guidance from the CSFS, the lead state agency on providing wildfire mitigation assistance to Colorado residents on how residents can prepare their homes for wildfire. The guide includes an overview of wildfire mitigation concepts, information on wildfire risk in Colorado, and easy-to-follow steps and checklists to address vulnerabilities with the home and reduce fuels to create defensible space.

Coloradans are encouraged to review the guide and work to reduce their wildfire risk. As the guide states, “Firefighters always do their best to protect residents, but ultimately, it is your responsibility to protect your property and investments from wildfire.” The guide also can be a valuable resource for homeowners associations, fire departments, insurance agents, local governments, and others who work with residents and communities to reduce their wildfire risk.

To get the guide, or for further assistance preparing for wildfires, contact your local CSFS field office, or download a digital copy from the CSFS website at bit.ly/COHomeIgnitionZone.

More information about wildfire mitigation also is available at csfs.colostate.edu/wildfire-mitigation.