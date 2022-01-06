US 287 Closed As Snow Comes to Northern Colorado

January 5, 2022 Blaine Howerton News 0
Snowy weather set in just as schools let out on January 5. (Photo by Blaine Howerton)

Blaine Howerton | North Forty News

January 5, 2022 (5 pm): The evening commute on Wednesday began with snow and plows. At about 3:30 pm in Fort Collins, just as schools were ready to let out, the snow started to accumulate on roads. It was the beginning of a messy Northern Colorado commute.

US287 (North of Fort Collins) was snow-packed and icy. CDOT closed the highway from Ted’s Place to the Wyoming State Line. Residents in the area were let through. “Go slow; it’s extremely slick. Go straight home.” said a CDOT worker.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning valid from 4:51 until January 6, 2022, at 3 am.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected to develop this afternoon. Total snow
  accumulations between 2 and 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35
  mph.

* WHERE...Fort Collins.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and
  blowing snow. Travel may become very difficult to impossible due
  to heavy snowfall on roadways. Plan on slippery road conditions.
  The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening
  commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.
org

Conditions are expected to clear up on Thursday, but the cold will remain. A high of 23 degrees and a low of 18 is expected. By the weekend, the weather is expected to warm up to the mid-40s.

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply