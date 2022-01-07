Us 34 and I-25 Bridge Reconstruction Requires Full Nighttime Closures

The Colorado Department of Transportation continues I-25 widening and US Highway 34 bridge reconstruction. The second section of the new US 34 bridge over I-25 is currently being constructed. Girders will be set for the new bridge portion during nighttime hours on Jan. 12 and 13.

When complete, the new US 34 bridge will add an additional through lane in each direction and tie into reconfigured I-25 on- and off-ramps for operational improvements. The project will also increase capacity on I-25 by adding an Express Lane in both directions and improve multimodal access to regional transit.

TRAVEL IMPACTS:

Full closures of I-25 under US 34 and US 34 over I-25 will take place each night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Jan. 12, 13, 17 and 18. I-25 traffic will be detoured up and over I-25 using Exit 257/ US 34. Westbound US 34 traffic will be detoured north on I-25 to Exit 259/ Crossroads Boulevard. Turn left on Crossroads Boulevard and then continue south on I-25 to Exit 257/ US 34. Eastbound US 34 traffic will be detoured south on I-25 to Exit 255/ Colorado Highway 402. Turn left on CO 402 and continue north on I-25 to Exit 257/ US 34.

Full closures of the northbound I-25 on-ramp from eastbound US 34 will take place from 9 p.m., Jan. 19, until 5 a.m., Jan. 20, and again from 9 p.m., Jan. 20 until 5 a.m., Jan. 21. Northbound I-25 on-ramp traffic from eastbound US 34 will be detoured east on US 34 to Centerra Parkway. Proceed north on Centerra Parkway to Crossroads Boulevard, go west on Crossroads Boulevard to the northbound I-25 on-ramp.



STAY INFORMED:

More information about this project is available at:

The project web site: www.codot.gov/projects/ north-i-25/johnstown-to-fort- collins

Project information hotline: 720-593-1996

Email the project team: northi25expresslanes@gmail.com

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Road conditions and travel information: www.COtrip.org

Sign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COalerts

See scheduled lane closures: codot.gov/travel/scheduled- lane-closures.html

