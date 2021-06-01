Vehicle Plate Renewal Convenience Expanded

Renewing your vehicle license plate just got easier! Now there is a self-service kiosk located at a third King Soopers site in the county. Vehicle Licensing kiosks located in grocery stores provide true convenience for vehicle owners. There are now three locations throughout Larimer County – one on the north side of Fort Collins, one on the south side of Fort Collins, and one in central Loveland. All vehicles currently registered in Larimer County, with an address matching the renewal notice received by mail, are eligible to be renewed at this kiosk – as long as proof of insurance and vehicle emission inspections are up to date.

Simply scan your renewal postcard or type your license plate number, pay your taxes and fees via card or check, and your registration and tab print on the spot, and you are ready to go!

“We no longer renew license plates in person, since COVID and because there are so many other options available for you – and there’s no reason for us to go back to doing so. Plates can be renewed over the phone, in the mail, by drop off at our offices, and using one of the three Self-Service Renewal Kiosks available here in Larimer County.” says Clerk & Recorder Angela Myers. “Keeping these transactions out of the Vehicle Licensing offices makes our infrastructure (and taxpayer funds) go further, and the kiosks are true convenience for our citizens.”

More than 11 Colorado counties participate in the kiosk program across the state. If a vehicle is registered in one of the following counties, the owner may use any of the statewide kiosk locations to renew their vehicle: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Douglas, El Paso, Fremont, Jefferson, La Plata, Larimer, Mesa or Weld.