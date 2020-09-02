Vehicle Pursuit and Barricade Suspects Taken into Custody

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a Wyoming Highway Patrol pursuit of a vehicle southbound on Interstate 25 Thursday, August 27 at 11 am.

The trooper believed that the man and woman occupying the vehicle were involved in some sort of physical disturbance while the vehicle was being driven. Additionally, the male driver and female passenger both fired weapons at the pursuing troopers during the pursuit, fortunately not injuring any trooper.

Deputies from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit as it continued until the driver rammed a closed garage door of a home on Terry Lake Road near the 8800 block. The vehicle was severely damaged, ending the pursuit at 12 pm when the man and woman unlawfully entered the home of the garage door the drove into.

The resident of the home was able to safely escape, as deputies and troopers set a perimeter around the home while the Larimer County Regional SWAT Team responded to the scene. Residents in the area were informed of the incident by an Everbridge Emergency notification asking them to remain inside their homes.

Hostage negotiators from the Larimer County Regional SWAT Team successfully convinced the man and woman to surrender, exiting the home where they were taken into custody at 6:30 pm.

Katelyn Sidney Bohl and Jesse Allan Spahr were booked into the Larimer County Jail on the following allegations: Attempted 1st Degree Murder of Peace Officer (Class 2 Felony) Attempted 1st Degree Assault (Class 4 Felony) 1 Spahr was also booked on the following: Possession of Weapon by Previous Offender (Class 6 Felony) Eluding (Class 5 Felony)

Felony Criminal Mischief

Outstanding felony warrants from Oklahoma

The charges are merely an accusation and the defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.

For more information regarding this incident, visit: https://www.larimer.org/spotlights/2020/08/27/vehicle-pursuit-and-barricade