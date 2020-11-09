Veterans Day Closures Within the City of Fort Collins

November 9, 2020 Steven Bonifazi Life in NOCO, News 0
PHOTO COURTESY OF ASSOCIATED VETERANS OF LOVELAND

All city offices will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, in Fort Collins in honor of Veterans Day.

The Gardens on Spring Creek, all recreation facilities, and libraries will remain open on Veterans Day. All Transfort offices will also be closed; however, Transfort will be offering regular COVID-19 hours.

Essential services from fire and police to utilities will continue as usual. All city offices and facilities will be resuming regular hours on Thursday, November 12.

For more information regarding Veterans Day closures in the City of Fort Collins, visit: https://www.fcgov.com/news/?id=7904

