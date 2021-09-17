Weld County Junior Livestock Sale Shatters Previous Record

The 103rd Weld County Fair’s Junior Livestock Sale raised a total of $1,355,000. This accounts for the sale of animals and supporter’s individual contributions. This year’s sale eclipsed the 2019 total of $1,122,959 to set a new record.

“The youth that show at the Weld County Fair have put countless hours and dedication into preparing themselves and their animals for this sale,” said Commissioner Chair Steve Moreno. “Our Jr. Livestock Sale breaking a record is not only a testament to these hard-working kids, but it also carries the support of families and community members. We couldn’t be prouder of these youth.”

This year’s sale took place on August 2 and garnered 315 buyers. More than 100 people attended the sale in person and more than 75 people watched and participated in the corresponding live-streamed event.

The grand champion market beef, owned by Jed Sidwell, sold for $24,000. Stetson Gabel’s reserve grand champion market beef followed, selling for $21,500. This year’s reserve grand champion market lamb, owned by Cade Simpson, brought in $16,000 while Sydney Vaugh’s grand champion market hog garnered $12,500. Bryleigh Schweer raked in $11,500 with her grand champion market goat. Karsyn Fetzer’s reserve grand champion market hog squealed in at $10,500 and Schweer’s reserve grand champion market lamb brought in $9,000.

The reserve grand champion goat, owned by Nate Fetzer, chewed up $6,500 while Annabelle Kanzler’s grand champion chicken meat pen clucked in at $4,000. Both Avery Loveland and Aidan Datteri’s grand champion turkey and reserve grand champion rabbit meat pen came in at $3,500, respectively. Finally, Colton Steinke’s reserve grand champion turkey gobbled up $3,000, Brianna Patefield’s reserve grand champion rabbits drew $2,250 and Rowan Glynn’s reserve grand champion chickens flew in at $2,000.

For more information on the Weld County Fair and Junior Livestock Sale, visit www.weldcountyfair.com.