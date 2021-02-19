Wellington Fire Protection District Seeks Input

In April of 2020, Wellington Fire Protection District joined multiple Larimer County fire authorities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, and municipalities to update the County hazard mitigation plan.

Public feedback on the planning process and the final draft of the hazard mitigation plan is needed.

The information provided by the survey will help agencies throughout Larimer County better understand vulnerabilities and be better prepared for natural and human-caused disasters before they happen. The update to the plan is required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000 for a jurisdiction to qualify for Federal Hazard Mitigation Grant funds.

“Hazard Mitigation” is defined as sustained actions taken to reduce or eliminate long-term risk to life and property from hazards. The Larimer County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan will analyze the County’s vulnerabilities to all hazards including natural and human-caused hazards and identifies proactive mitigation actions the county, town, cities, and stakeholders can take to minimize impacts to people, property, and critical facilities.

The survey and more information is available at https://www.larimer.org/emergency/hazard-mitigation-plan