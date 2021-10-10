Wellington Senior Resource Center Gets a New Van

A van that will provide transportation for Wellington seniors to medical appointments and other locations has been donated to the Wellington Senior Resource Center by the Larimer County Office on Aging.

The van will help provide over 1,800 round-trip rides to medical appointments, plus community events for seniors and other necessary transportation needs at no cost to their residents.

The Office on Aging received CARES Act Funding. At the end of 2020, they opened their supplemental funding processes to help partner agencies with some needs. For example, in April 2021, the Wellington Senior Resource Center requested funding to purchase a van to continue to provide vital transportation for their seniors. “Many seniors in Wellington rely on this valuable resource to get to and from their appointments as well as to interact with their community. We love helping seniors stay active with their minds and bodies and really believe that we play a role in keeping them healthy, too,” said Senior Resource Care Director Dorothy McClure.

The COVID-19 Pandemic stretched the limits of many community organizations, and the Wellington Senior Resource Center was not immune from those limits. The resource center served more seniors with transportation assistance during that time, especially with trips to vaccine clinics.

The funding for the van was approved by Larimer County Manager Linda Hoffmann, who said, “The pandemic has had such a profound impact on so many of our community resources, we were pleased to be able to assist in the continuance of such an amazing resource within our county walls. We hope the residents of the community can remain healthy, active, and social with the addition of this new vehicle.”

Did you like what you just read? Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you. Click to Donate