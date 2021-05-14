Wellington Voters to Decide on Marijuana Sales in November Election

The Wellington Board of Trustees approved a Resolution on May 11, 2021, to refer a ballot question regarding the sale of retail and medical marijuana to the voters on the November 2, 2021 election.

The sale of retail and medical marijuana was first brought to Wellington through the citizen initiative process in July of 2020. Since that time, there have been various statutory requirements the Town of Wellington and the proponents of the citizen initiative have worked through. The Town of Wellington has collaborated with the proponents of the citizen initiative on components of the ordinance that satisfy the stakeholders involved. This item will be included on the November 2, 2021, ballot.

Those who are eligible to vote are encouraged to register or update their voter registration online at the Colorado Secretary of State website. https://www.sos.state.co.us