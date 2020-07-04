Widening of I-25 to Permanently Close Road

The I-25 frontage road between Prospect Road and Mulberry Street will permanently close Monday, July 6 in order to allow for the expansion of the interstate.

Business access will be maintained on the frontage road off Mulberry Street with access through no longer available. The closure is part of the I-25 North Project from Johnstown to Fort Collins.

This project will implement an Express Lane in both directions of I-25, replace old bridges, make interchanges safer and more efficient, and improve infrastructure for bus transit along the I-25 corridor.

Furthermore, there will be added carpool and transit facilities, new pedestrian and bicycle access below the I-25 at Kendall Parkway, improved drainage systems and alignment of I-25 for safer travel.

Tips to help stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones are as follows:

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don’t change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

The project costs nearly $450 million and is expected to be finished in 2024.

For additional information regarding this project, call the project information line at 720-593-1996 or visit COTrip.org for more information on travel conditions.