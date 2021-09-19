Windsor History Museum to Host Annual Halloween Carnival

The town of Windsor is scheduled to host its annual Halloween Carnival Saturday, October 30 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Windsor History Museum located at Boardwalk Park at 100 N. 5th Street for children to safely trick-or-treat around the museum grounds, tour the museum buildings, and participate in other games, activities, and giveaways. This event occurs alongside the Windsor Chamber of Commerce Downtown Trick-or-Treat.

“Each year we are excited to offer opportunities for our community to come together and enjoy the fun festivities,” said Laura Browarny, culture supervisor for the town of Windsor. “We are lucky to have lots of local businesses that are eager to be involved and engaged with the community and provide candy and activities for the event.”

Halloween Carnival will offer over 15 trick-or-treat stations, spooky storytelling, games, giveaways, and crafts. The Museum staff encourages everyone to dress in their best Halloween costume. In addition to the free family fun festivities, the History Museum staff will have its six historical buildings open for the public to explore, tour, and to learn where in Windsor history lives.

The Train Depot was built in 1882 and houses many historical exhibits.

The one-room schoolhouse built in 1885 features antique desks and chalkboards for kids to try out.

The four-square farmhouse was moved to the Museum from what is now Pelican Lakes Golf Course.

The Beet Shack shows where immigrant farmworkers in Windsor often lived.

The Chapel is an example of a meeting house that has had many uses over the last century.

Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Residents participating are encouraged to attend with costumes, candy buckets, and tricks for all the treats provided by sponsoring businesses.

The Windsor History Museum is seeking sponsors to continue the tradition free for the community. The Halloween Carnival draws over 2,000 participants and gives businesses the opportunity to chat one-on-one with families as they trick-or-treat. Sponsorships start at the cost of candy and go up to $500. For businesses interested in participating, email lbrowarny@windsorgov.com.

For more information about the Windsor History Museum, visit recreationliveshere.com.