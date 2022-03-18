Windsor Police Calling for Public Assistance

Windsor, CO – The Windsor Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in connection with the graffiti damage that was discovered at Eastman Skate Park, located at 7025 Eastman Drive. The vandalism was found in multiple areas scattered throughout the skate park on Monday, March 14.

“The Town of Windsor and the community prides itself in exceptional facilities, which includes our Skate Park. Despite the positive messages and cute artwork, it is still graffiti and will take many staff hours to clean and get the park to its original look,” said Recreation Manager Bobby Warner. “We appreciate any help from the public who witnessed the event to come forward and contact the Windsor Police. Thanks for taking pride in the Windsor Skate Park at Eastman Park.”

Staff will be working on its removal throughout the week.

The Windsor Police Department encourages anyone with information about the vandalism to call the non-emergency number at 970-674-6400 to report anything they may have seen or heard.