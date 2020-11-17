Windsor-Severance Library Temporarily Closed Today, Tuesday, November 17

The Windsor-Severance Library will be temporarily closed today, Tuesday, November 17, in an abundance of caution due to a positive COVID-19 case of a staff member.

Clearview Library District administration was notified of the positive diagnosis on Monday, November 16, which caused the Windsor-Severance Library to close for deep cleaning. The Windsor-Severance Library will tentatively reopen on Wednesday, November 18, pending guidance from the Weld County Department of Health and Environment.

“The health and safety of our community is our number one priority,” Director Ann Kling said.

Community members can access the Clearview Library District’s digital library on their website 24/7 while the Windsor-Severance Library is closed. The bookmobile will operate on its normal schedule.

“We will continue to monitor this evolving situation and follow federal, state, and local guidelines to keep our community safe and healthy,” said Ann.

For more information regarding the district’s health and safety prevention measures, visit: clearviewlibrary.org/covid-19 or call 970-686-5603