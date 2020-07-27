Windsor Solicits Proposals for Facilities Study and Design Services

The Town of Windsor is currently soliciting proposals for Facilities Study and Design Services “Facilities Master Plan” to address the Town’s future.

Windsor’s current population is roughly 35,000 and is projected to grow to 50,000 within the next ten years. The Town will choose a consultant team that will carry out a study on the Town’s current and future capacity issues regarding the Police Facility and Town Hall.

The facility master plan also includes a proposal for a satellite Public Works facility as well as ideas for using unoccupied space found within the Town’s Art and Heritage Center.

Any and all firms interested are encouraged to attend a pre-bid meeting being held Friday, July 31st, at 10 am at the Windsor Public Services Facility.

Interviews of short-listed firms are anticipated to be held the week of Monday, August 10 if not earlier. Additionally, the final selection is anticipated to be made Thursday, August 20, with contract approval being made as early as September.

For more information regarding https://www.windsorgov.com/Bids.aspx?BidID=268