Northern Colorado Remembers Billie Jean Stumbo

On January 8, 2022, loving wife and mother Billie Jean Stumbo passed away peacefully at age 77.

Billie had a rare and deep love for her husband of 59 years, Steve Stumbo. She cared for her family and brought everyone together for amazing holiday and birthday celebrations. Billie was not a typical homemaker. When her kids were young she balanced the usual stay-at-home mom responsibilities with helping to run the family’s cattle ranch. Billie also showed her adventurous side in the hunting trips she took with her husband Steve, bowhunting whitetail, black bear, and wild turkey. Billie was known by friends and family to make the most amazing apple crisp, have the best luck at bingo, and for being the biggest Denver Broncos fan, ever.

Billie is survived by her husband Steve Stumbo, her son Steven Stumbo, daughter Julie Rohloff, her sister Hope Hill, and her four cherished granddaughters Kacey, Jamie, Abby, and Ashley. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents Wesley Crockett and Irene Mildred Cline as well as her siblings Donna, Shirley, Barbara, and Butch.