Northern Colorado Remembers Bruce Arthur Lewane

Former Fort Collins resident, Bruce Arthur Lewane, passed away on September 21, 2020, two days before his 68th birthday. He was born in Racine, Wisconsin on September 23, 1952, to Roy Lewane and Marylou Birdsall Lewane. He is survived by his four children, Brooke Hawley, Fort Collins, Liam Lewane, Saratoga Springs, UT, Sarah Lewane, Loveland, and Jesse Lewane, Fort Meyers, FL; eight grandchildren, and his brother, David Lewane, Madison, WI. His parents preceded him in death.

His life was an adventure. He came to Colorado as a young man and spent most of his life here. He lived in Elizabeth, for almost twenty years before moving to Fort Collins in 1993. He was part of the Artist/Musician community of Elizabeth through the 1970s and ’80s. He was a talented musician who played in a local Irish band. He was a wood-worker who designed and built homes and created custom Shoji screens from wood and rice paper. He enjoyed ink painting, Gary Snyder’s poetry, and growing flowers. He was able to create a cross-breed bi-color, seashell cosmos that won prizes at the Elbert County Fair. He helped to create Arts! Elizabeth, the Arts Council in Elizabeth. He lived with his family, a cat and guinea pig, in an 18-foot Cheyenne-style tipi one summer in the middle of Elbert County.

When he lived in Fort Collins, he was part of the creation of Public Radio for the Front Range (PRFR) which worked to achieve the first Community Radio Station in Fort Collins, now called KRFC-FM.

He moved his family to Red Feather Lakes and built a small cabin. He was involved with the community there and could be found cooking in the kitchen at Beaver Meadows Resort, or singing Karaoke on Saturday nights.

He moved to Texas in his later years and spent his time gardening in Beckville, TX, where he passed away peacefully at home. He requested cremation, no services, and no flowers. He had a grand adventure.