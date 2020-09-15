Northern Colorado Remembers Tim Holtan

Timothy Wade Holtan passed away Thursday, September 9th, 2020 in Fort Collins. He was 57. Tim was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on March 12th, 1963.

After graduating from Western Nebraska Community College in 1983, Tim spent most of his adult life taking pride in laying down asphalt roads.

Tim loved his family and life. He had his shrine to the Green Bay Packers in his living room.

Tim and his family would like to thank the Martin Marietta Corporation and all the good people there who helped him during his illness.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents Dick and Bev Holtan, stepmother Audrey Holtan and stepson Zach.

Tim is survived by his wife Samantha, his daughter Sonya, stepdaughter Trish, stepdaughters Natasha, Kristina, Miranda, stepson Alex, brothers Jeff and John Holtan, stepsisters Deb and Sue DeVeirman, and 7 Step-grand children.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, 12:00 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Legion Post 4 2124 Co Rd 54G Fort Collins, CO 80524