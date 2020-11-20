Obituary for Wes Ridnour

P.Wesley (Wes) Ridnour-84, took his Father’s hand to go to his heavenly home on November 16, 2020. Wes was born to Paul and Jenny Ridnour on July 17, 1936, he was the first born of thirteen children in the Waverly, CO. area. Paul and Jenny installed values that Wes would live his life by; GOD, family, friends, and faith. Wes was the valedictorian of his class at Waverly High School in 1954. He was a very talented athlete excelling in football, basketball and track. On June 2, 1957 he married Elizabeth Ann Hautum. Their marriage brought forth two sons, Brian Wesley Ridnour and Leland Scott Ridnour. Wes and Liz were happily married until her untimely death in February 1974. Wes was an innovative farmer, always eager to try new farming techniques. He was a hard worker, a gift he passed on to his sons.

Wes was blessed with a second wife Geraldine (Gerri) Dietz married in August of 1981, which united two families adding four more children. Randy, Rick, Connie, and Rob Thompson. Wes and Geri started their lives together in Wheatland, WY. Shortly after they moved to Worland, WY. where Wes began a new career as a safety and driving instructor for Halliburton Oil Services. He loved sharing his knowledge (teaching) with everyone who would listen. After retiring from Halliburton, Wes and Geri moved back to Colorado. There, he sod farmed, and finished his career working for North Poudre Irrigation Company, where he truly enjoyed visiting and advising farmers on his route. Wes’s passion was his work with the soil, making things grow. This translated to his greatest passion-his wife Gerri, his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren,and great-great grandchildren.

Wes was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Jenny Ridnour, four siblings Eugene Ridnour, Mike Ridnour, (Sister) Micki Blehm, and Juanita Mohney, step-son Randy Thompson, and great granddaughter Anna Ridnour.

He is survived by his beloved wife Gerri Ridnour, sons Brian (Jean) Ridnour, Leland (Nina) Ridnour, Rick (Janine) Thompson, Connie (John) Seibel, Rob (Karen) Thompson, thirty-one grandchildren, thirty-four great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by five brothers; Wayne, Bob (Barbara), Richard (Maurine), Tim (Sheila) and John Ridnour. Three sisters; Jennie Cross, Mary Jo Watson and Rosie Johnson.

