Letter to the Editor – Jeni Arndt for Fort Collins Mayor

MaryLou Smith

I encourage your readers to vote for Jeni Arndt for Fort Collins Mayor. Having served us since 2015 in the state legislature, Jeni will bring to the role of mayor her expertise, her contacts, but most of all, her ability to work productively with those on different sides of an issue.

Jeni came to us at CSU’s Water Center when she first ran for office to help her gain the understanding of Colorado water policy she knows is critical for a state legislator.

Representative Arndt subsequently showed that she can build bridges between agriculture, municipalities, and environmentalists, who often see water policy through different lenses. She chaired both the House Agriculture, Livestock and Water Committee and the House/Senate joint Water Resources Review Committee. She is well received by diverse members of the Colorado Water Congress, the principal voice of Colorado’s water community, which provides leadership on key water resource issues.

Why is this important for Fort Collins? The City of Fort Collins is well known for its exemplary water policies and standards. Though the city does not have direct jurisdiction on many water issues that affect its residents, the city’s council and mayor do have considerable influence regarding those issues. Jeni has a track record for listening to those of differing opinions and helping build relationships to move things forward. As mayor, her expertise, contacts, and savvy will be a huge win for Fort Collins.