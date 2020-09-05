Colorado to Provide 368 Ballot Drop Boxes Statewide

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced that Colorado will receive 368 ballot drop boxes available to voter statewide for the Tuesday, November 3 election in an effort to increase the number of drop boxes over the past few years.

“I am happy to announce that over the last two years Colorado has added 121 new drop boxes across the state for the 2020 General Election,” said Secretary Griswold. “Drop boxes are a safe, secure, and convenient way for Colorado voters to make their voices heard while social distancing, and are one of the reasons our elections are the nation’s gold standard,” Griswold said.

A total of 27 counties statewide applied for the additional drop boxes with nearly $160,000 being requested and provided to those same counties from funding from the CARES Act for the new boxes. Additionally, up to 20 boxes may be added across the state leading up to Election Day.

Drop boxes are sturdy, metallic, weather-resistant, bolted to the ground, and required by state law to be kept under 24-hour video surveillance with adequate lighting. Furthermore, drop boxes are emptied at least every 24 hours by bipartisan election judges who are required to keep a detailed custody log when transporting them to central counting facilities.

The 368 drop boxes now make one dropbox for approximately every 9,400 Colorado active registered voters. Also, the state will have 330 voting centers with many opening 15 days prior to Election Day as required by state law. All voting centers will have procedures regarding COVID-19 to ensure in-person voting is as safe as possible.

“Saguache County is one of the largest counties in Colorado, with a scarce population in comparison,” said Saguache County Clerk and Recorder Trish Gilbert, whose county will be adding three new boxes for a total of four. “Additional drop boxes will provide a safe and efficient method for voters to return their ballots without needing to travel to our VSPC and putting themselves, and others, at risk,” Trish said.

For more information on Colorado’s elections, including how to register to vote, please visit www.GoVoteColorado.gov