League of Women Voters of Larimer County to hold Candidate Forums

The League of Women Voters of Larimer County will host three candidate virtual forums in September and October for the upcoming election season.

The virtual forums come from the League of Women Voters of Larimer County and the City of Fort Collins, featuring candidates running for 8th District Attorney as well as candidates for Larimer County Commissioner District 2 and District 3. Additionally, there will be no questions taken during the forums, but people interested in submitting questions for any of the candidates at any of the forums can do so by sending their questions to Vote@lwv-larimercounty.org by Tuesday, September 15 at the latest.

The first forum on Wednesday, September 23 will be live-streamed on the City of Fort Collins FCTV cable channels 14 and 881. Furthermore, the forum on Wednesday, September 30 from 7 pm to 9 pm featuring candidates running for Senate District 14, House District 52 and House District 53.

The forum on Thursday, October 8 will be held from 7 pm to 9 pm and will feature the League of Women Voters of Larimer County, the Loveland Library and candidates running for Senate District 23, House District 49 and House District 51. Also, this forum will be live-streamed on Loveland Library’s Facebook page along with a recording posted on the Loveland Library and League of Women Voters of Larimer County websites.

Ballots will be mailed the week of Monday, October 12 and are required to be sent into the Larimer County Clerk’s Office by General Election day, Tuesday, November 3

For more information regarding the League of Women Voters of Larimer County, visit: lwv.larimercounty.org, or visit: VOTE411.org for election information.