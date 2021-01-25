Letter to the Editor – A New Beginning

This Letter to the Editor is solely the opinion of its author.

Libby James

My circle of friends, neighbors and acquaintances seemed to breathe a collective sigh of relief this week as Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States.

His remarks stressed the critical need for cooperation and unity in these fraught times.

Perhaps I live in a bubble. I’m 100 percent committed to unity over divisiveness, and of agreeing to disagree while continuing to interact with one another.

I know my feelings are not universal, but I’m hoping that overall, there is the conviction that we have no choice about living together on this planet, and therefore committing to getting along with each other one way or the other.

There will always be a diversity of opinions, but that doesn’t mean we must react by espousing hatred and violence.

Okay. Accuse me of being a “Pollyanna.” Probably, I am. As a kid, my theme song was “Let’s All Be Happy.”

I admit to being allergic to conflict any kind. I’d rather abdicate my rights than get into a skirmish with someone.

If that makes me a wimp, then so be it.

Go for it, Joe!