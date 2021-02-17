Letter to the Editor – Erin Hottenstein for District 4 City Council

This Letter to the Editor is solely the opinion of its author.

It does not reflect the opinion of this newspaper.

We intend to present messages from both sides of the aisle.

Ben Manvel

Fort Collins is fortunate to have several able candidates running for the District 4 city council seat.

I served on council from 2005 to 2013, and I very much appreciate all of the people who have stepped forward to serve. But we have to choose one person, and I believe the best choice is Erin Hottenstein.

She ranks first in relevant experience, and her positions on issues and ranking of their relative importance generally agree with my own. But for me, the most important thing she would bring to council is her approach to group decision-making.

As a member of the Foothills Unitarian Church, I watched her lead our board through two challenging years with maturity and grace. She is detail-oriented and logical, ready to consider alternatives to her own opinions, and diligent.

She will read all the materials that come to her, follow up with further research, consult with staff as necessary to complete the story, and work with other council members to produce the best possible outcome for Fort Collins. I think she will be an outstanding member, and I hope you will give Erin your support.