Letter to the Editor – Erin Hottenstein for Fort Collins City Council

Jane Everham

I support Erin Hottenstein for Fort Collins City Council. Erin is passionate about affordable housing, sustainability, and working to get things done.

Erin is a former journalist — a nationally award-winning one, at that — who covered government at all levels.

Erin Hottenstein is the founder of Colorado 50-50, a non-partisan group that encourages women to serve on boards, commissions, and in elected office. Elected women officials have shared their experiences and encouraged women to get on a path to leadership.

More than 600 people have attended the programs, including many from underrepresented groups, over the last four years. Their daily presence on social media helped to get out the vote in the last several elections.

Working with Erin, I know her to be a highly motivated, thoughtful, clear-sighted, and balanced leader. She is ready to do the tough work of making city government work for all of us. I wholeheartedly believe Erin would make a great addition to the City Council.

Please join me by voting by April 6th for Erin Hottenstein for Fort Collins City Council.