Letter to the Editor – Jody Shadduck-McNally for County Commissioner

By Jody Shadduck-McNally

Greetings! I am Jody Shadduck-McNally and I am running to serve you as your next Larimer County Commissioner, District 3. I was born and raised in Northern Colorado. A longtime volunteer and community advocate, my family has been in Larimer County for two generations. I live in the foothills west of Loveland in unincorporated Larimer County. My husband of 26 years and I have chosen to raise their family of three children here in Larimer County with our Colorado values. Raised with a servant’s heart and taught from an early age to live a life of service to one’s community, I have been involved with the Larimer community for over twenty years.

The first two questions usually I am asked about this race is, “Do I vote for District 3 and what does a County Commissioner do?” First, the entire county votes for each district. A candidate runs for the district they live in, but the whole county votes for each commissioner. Commissioners are so critical for the future of our County and they impact your daily life. Commissioners influence the roads you drive on, our natural resources, the trails we bike and hike on, our mental/behavioral health resources, our COVID response, public health and safety, oil and gas regulations, land use and so much more. Commissioners have never been more important than now as we recover from the personal and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to battle the Cameron Peak Wildfire. Larimer County needs transparent, accountable, and effective leadership now more than ever before.

We need leadership with the experience, integrity, vision, and work ethic to get things done and take a science-driven, data, informed decision-making approach for all of Larimer County. I will focus on our recovery from the COVID 19 pandemic and Cameron Peak Wildfire, address the climate crisis for Larimer, work to ensure our clean air and water, and collaborate to solve affordable housing and sustainable growth.

I was born and raised here in Northern Colorado; this is my home. I value our natural resources. As a mother of three children, I know the importance of affordable childcare and housing. As a life-long advocate and volunteer, serving my community for decades, I know the importance of working together to find solutions. I am running for County Commissioner to ensure that Larimer County is a great place to live for generations to come. I have a proven track record as a community leader. As the convener serving on the Larimer Office on Aging Advisory Council, I organized forums in order to protect older adults from frauds and scams while also advocating for caregivers. I served on the lead team for the successful 2018 Larimer County Behavioral Health Initiative. I successfully advocated for Colorado legislation that twice brought resources back to our schools. I co-founded a national project commemorating the women’s suffrage movement. In order to accomplish this, I partnered with Congressman Joe Neguse, who sponsored this federal legislation.

In the words of Congressman John Lewis: “When you pray, move your feet.” If you look at my decades of service and leadership in Northern Colorado you will see that I have been doing just that. Whether it is hiking over 100 miles a year in Rocky Mountain National Park or serving on commissions and task forces, I have been doing the work while serving our community.

I know what it takes to make our economy both stronger and more equitable – and how to make our county safer. We need to support our local, small businesses, and the larger business sector. We need to work collaboratively in order to make housing more affordable, quality healthcare universal, and retirement more secure. We need to strengthen, and not abandon, the promise of public education. We need to ensure affordable childcare for families and single mothers. We need to address the ongoing climate crisis and protect our air, water, and soil before it is too late. I know what it takes to lead our county forward. Commissioner John Kefalas has endorsed me and has stated that he needs a strong partner to work with him on the Board of County Commissioners. I am that strong partner. As the experienced and dedicated leader who will serve you and fight for you, I ask for you to support me with your ballot on November 3, 2020. I am Jody Shadduck-McNally, your candidate for Larimer County Commissioner, District 3. Please call me on my personal cell phone anytime at 970.541.9591. I would be honored to earn your vote.