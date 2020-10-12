Letter to the Editor – Support for President Trump

Disclaimer:

This Letter to the Editor is solely the opinion of its author. It does not reflect the opinion of this newspaper. We intend to present messages from both sides of the aisle.

By D. Ray Hickman

With cities burning, businesses failing and lives lost, is this a time to turn over our body politic to newcomers and has-beens?

The current occupant of the White House has a known track record of stimulating the economy and brokering trade agreement awhile standing tough with our enemies. His manner and delivery may offend the faint of heart; that however is who he is. He is not a politician and owes no one favors, as has been the case in government for years. His opponent has basically zero to show for 48 years in public office and displays significant signs of dementia.

Our state elected officials have scolded us and imposed draconian mandates on our free expression and assembly. It’s time to throw some bums out of the office and retain those that have the people’s best interest.