Letter to The Editor – Support for President Trump

This Letter to the Editor is solely the opinion of its author. It does not reflect the opinion of this newspaper. We intend to present messages from both sides of the aisle.

By Jim Welker

President Trump needs our prayers and support. He is very patriotic for the United States.

He has delivered results on campaign promises:

Our military is much stronger. It has been many months since we have heard of terrorist attacks in the U.S. or anywhere in the world.

He moved our embassy to Jerusalem and greatly supports Israel.

Our southern border is more secure from illegal immigrants and caravans of thousands trying to come from other countries. This includes sex traffickers, drug dealers, hardened criminals, and those with serious diseases such as tuberculosis.

He strongly supports law enforcement against criminal rioters. Our economy is much stronger and the employment of blacks and Hispanics has gone way up.

He worked with Congress to reduce taxes to middle-class citizens and businesses.

Our court system is improved. Over 220 federal judges have been chosen and confirmed by the Senate along with two Supreme Court Justices. Hopefully with one more, Amy Coney Barrett.

We are energy independent and even export energy. He negotiated trade deals with Canada, Mexico, and China bringing some manufacturing back to the U.S.

Trump promotes charter schools and giving parents a choice on where to send their children to school.

Has committed billions to pandemic research to fight against the new China flu.

Please pray for President Trump often and vote for him.