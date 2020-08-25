Letter to the Editor: Vote and Turn the Tables for our Future

August, 15, 2020

From My Perspective

D. Ray Hickman

The current social experiment facing our body politic and society as a whole is crumbling before our very eyes.

State and local leaders are imposing restrictions on assembly, church observances, and simple picnics in the park. We need to take notice of the rational and the unintended consequences. In this election cycle, we have a choice to make. Elect a party or person who has been at the forefront of the loss of these liberties or a flawed leader who has kept his promises and works for free for the American people.

As one great leader, who endured the very same onslaught brought on by the media, Ronald Reagan, said: “are you better off today than you were 4 years ago”? Sitting on the fence and griping how uncouth or redundant our leader is and not looking forward to what would happen if the opposition party were to win, should be frightening to all our citizens here in Northern Colorado.

Vote and turn the tables for our future and your grandchildren.

Fort Collins, CO