New Rules for Campaign Finance Enforcement Enacted

The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has adopted a new set of rules regarding campaign finance compliance and enforcement Monday, August 10 to make the state’s enforcement process more fair, efficient and constitutional.

The new rules include the clarification of the process for filing complaints and for reaching settlement agreements for violations. The rules go into effect immediately and will be permanent in accordance with the State Administrative Procedure Act in the near future.

Last year, the state legislature passed the Campaign Finance Enforcement Act and a Campaign-Political Enforcement team was created in the Elections Division within the Secretary of State’s Office. Additionally, the enforcement team investigates complaints, resolves them through cure, dismisses them of no violation is found or filing complaints with the Office of Administrative Courts (OAC).

The new rules identify a respondent and a complaint and complains may be considered among other requirements. Additionally, the rules outline a structure should the Elections Division and a complaint respondent arrive after an OAC complaint has been filed.

