Wellington’s 11 Candidates for 2022 Municipal Election

Wellington is seeing a record-breaking turnout for the 2022 municipal election. As voters prepare to make their choices, here is information on the candidates.

The Town of Wellington will be conducting the regular municipal election on April 5, 2022, for the following seats on the Board of Trustees:

Trustee At-Large – 4-year term, three (3) vacancies

Mayor – 4-year term

There are three candidates for the mayor position and eight candidates for the three trustee vacancies. Below is information about each candidate, provided by the candidates.

Mayor Candidates

Wyatt Schwendeman-Curtis

Hi Wellington! I’m Wyatt Schwendeman-Curtis. I am running for Mayor of Wellington because we need strong leadership to guide us through our infrastructure and growth. I want to foster Community, Responsibility, and Ingenuity to help build the future of Wellington. These words will guide me to strengthen our home and create a strong foundation for our community to succeed upon. I am currently the Chair of the Community Activities Commission, and I sit on the Citizens Commission for Wastewater. I look forward to earning your vote! To learn more about me, visit my Facebook page @WyattforWellington and my website www.wyattforwellington.com

Calar Chaussee

Calar Chaussee grew up in Wellington and attended Wellington Junior High School. He showed steers in 4H and danced in the country swing team. Now, he is the volunteer leader and youth pastor at his church. Led by his core values of faith, integrity, and hard work, he is running to be the next Mayor of Wellington because he cares about the people of the town and wants to help it grow responsibly. He believes in a safe community for our families and most importantly, keeping Wellington affordable for its citizens and businesses.

Ashley Macdonald

Colorado native & Wellington resident for over a decade, Ashley represents the diverse fabric of our community. The working mother of two can be found coaching, face-painting, & volunteering.

As a second term Trustee, she contributes vision, leadership, and service in major community accomplishments such as the new High School Wellington Community Park. She realizes continued education and growth are essential to quality community leadership. She has a formal education in Public Administration, National Emergency Incident Management & Water Fluency.

Professionally, Ashley has experience in real estate, government acquisitions, grants management, and special district administration.

As Mayor, Ashley will bring proven leadership, diverse perspectives, commitment to community, and a team-oriented approach to governance.

Trustee Candidates

Timothy Whitehouse

Timber framer and owner of Arris Timber Works located in Wellington. I have cut timbers from Maine to Georgia, including international projects in England and Poland.

Education:

B.A. History, Trinity College

B.A. Industrial Design, Rhode Island School of Design

I have served Wellington as:

Trustee since 2017

Planning Commissioner since 2018

Larimer County Watershed

Larimer County Regional Transportation Taskforce

My proven Trustee record demonstrates my commitment to addressing our biggest present and future challenges:

Water and sewer plants upgrades

Transportation upgrades

My small-town campaign is 100% self-funded.

Get to know me better at: www.timwhitehouseforwellington.com

David Wiegand

Dave grew up in a small town in Illinois and remembers the joy and benefits of a close-knit community. His family left Illinois because of major economic downturns to Colorado in hopes of a better life.

Hard work, determination and a love of working with people have brought Dave success and he feels blessed for the chance to make the most of his opportunities.

He is active in the community through church and being a business member and serving as an ambassador for Realities for Children. Always looking for challenges, he recently went skydiving for the first time. Wiegand4trustee.com

Lisa Chollet

I am a married mother of 5 and a Colorado Native. I have been in the Construction Management industry for over 30 years. I have been actively involved in PSD for the last 8 years and more recently with the Town of Wellington as a member of the Sewer Rate Roundtable.

I am running for Trustee because I want to be a voice for every citizen, especially those who have been most adversely affected by our recent rate changes. I plan to bring sensibility, transparency, accessibility, and accountability to the Board. I want to rebuild trust within our community.

Lowrey Moyer

I have been a resident of Wellington, Colorado for the last five years. My husband and I first came to Wellington, with our four children, after falling in love with one of the town’s most historic properties. For the last seven years, my experience has been in non-profit work, with a focus on affordable housing and housing equity through my 6 year+ career with Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity, where I serve as the Senior Development Director. I believe that our town is in a unique and exciting time. There is exponential growth, and with that, comes tremendous opportunity and responsibility.

Wyatt Knutson

Wyatt Knutson joined the Wellington Board of Trustees in 2016 and was re-elected in 2018. He has worked hard to keep the town fiscally responsible and helped in the development of the water and wastewater plant expansions. He is the Vice President and Regional Manager for CTL Thompson, Inc. and manages the Fort Collins, Colorado and Cheyenne, Wyoming offices. He is also a member of their Operating Committee and serves on their Board of Directors. He uses his engineering background to help him make information-based, concise decisions. He enjoys serving as a Wellington Trustee and looks forward to serving another term.

Melanie Murphy

Hello! I am Melanie Murphy, a lifelong Coloradoan, Wellington resident for 18 years. I am a charter member of our Kiwanis Club as well as a volunteer for many other local organizations. As the proponent of 28 and 300 I have already shown you that I am not afraid to put in the work, hold the town accountable, fight for your rights and stand up for what I believe in. There are many issues our town faces. With the passing of these initiatives, we have already made steps in the right direction to help our community prosper and thrive. Let’s grow responsibly.

Brian Mason

I’ve been a resident of Larimer County since 1998, and have lived in the Town of Wellington since 2016. I graduated from Front Range Community College with an Associates’s Degree in Computer Science. I am a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, and was a delegate to the State Convention in 2016. Prior to moving to Wellington, I was a Systems Engineer for Hewlett-Packard in Fort Collins, and I currently work as an Escalations Engineer for a software security company. Over the next four years, my goals are to be pro-resident, pro-business, fiscally responsible, and most importantly, listen to the voice of Wellington residents!

Shirrell Tietz

I am a Colorado native and have lived in Wellington for almost twenty years. Happily married to my husband Cam, the mother of 3, and a local business owner. My background is in electrical contracting, and business management. I volunteer on the CAC citizen board in Wellington and run a non-profit organization. As a trustee, I will bring responsible growth, a citizen-focused budget, and transparency from our administration to YOU to make our town a better place to live. I want to represent YOU and work together to make the community what you want it to be. www.Shirrell4trustee.com

The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting two candidate forums, on March 2 and March 24, at the Leeper Center (3800 Wilson Ave. Wellington, CO). They are also broadcasting it live via Facebook.

The election is on April 5, 2022. Visit the Town’s website for more information, townofwellington.com.