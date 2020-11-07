Winter Park Delays Opening of Ski Season to Late November

Resort Cites Troublesome Fire and COVID as Reasons

Winter Park Resort is pushing back the opening of its 2020/21 winter season to help ensure the best guest experience possible.

Winter Park plans to open no earlier than Monday, November 30, but that date is subject to change based on public health and weather circumstances. The 2020/21 season was originally set to open on Wednesday, November 18.

The East Troublesome Fire impact on Grand County and public health guidelines and restrictions have made this decision to push back the opening date necessary as it is in the best interest of all to allow more time for terrain to open as well as additional Front Range ski resorts to also open and have more space for skiers and riders on the mountain and within resort facilities.

“We are bringing what we learned from a successful summer operation to our winter plan and feel confident in our ability to welcome skiers and riders,” said Sky Foulkes, Winter Park Resort president, and chief operating officer. “However, a number of factors point to extending our original opening date to provide the best experience possible in these ever-changing times,” Sky said.

Winter Park will work with guests who have early season reservations and provide them with refunds or new bookings for future stays. Guests who have reservations before Monday, November 30 should contact Winter Park Central Reservations at reservations@winterparkresort.com for further information regarding changes, rebooking, or cancellations.

Winter Park will continue to provide updates on its website and its social media sites.

For more information regarding Winter Park Resort, visit: WinterParkResort.com