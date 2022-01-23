Three NoCo Teams Heading to Las Vegas for the National Flag Football Finals

This last November, the Colorado Crushers Organization sent 4 local Flag Football teams to the regional playoffs in Denver. NFL Flag has 12 “regional” tournaments over 2-3 months across the US. Winners from their respective regions qualify to play at the NFL Flag Championship at the Pro Bowl. The 8U, 12U, and 14U teams won their divisions and are now heading to Las Vegas during Pro Bowl weekend February 4-6.
These players are in the top 12 flag football teams in the nation and are so excited to represent Colorado and NoCo! The 4th team, 10U placed 2nd place, losing to the “All Out” Powerhouse Flag Football program out of Bakersfield, CA. There hasn’t been a Colorado team representing at the Pro Bowl in a while, and never so many teams at the same time, so this is a great accomplishment! Coaches (Robert Mozer -14U/-12U, Loyal Schmidt -14U/-12U, Phil Stamps -12U, Travis Griffin -8U, and Mark Moran -8U) volunteer their time with these amazing athletes and are preparing them to represent Colorado in just a few short weeks!
14U
Aiden Ressue
Colton Pawlak
Harley Schmidt
Hunter Hansen
Isaak Easley
Jake Toshcoff
Marcus Mozer
Mason Griffin
Vince Hochhalter
12U
Caden Sefcovic
Canon Rhey
Ethan Fox
Jace Garcia
Jett Worthen
Josh Stetz
Kaden “KB” Bennett
Landon George
Makai Stamps
Preston Mozer
8U
Easton Griffin
Jackson Dye
Edgar Cummings
Rider Dorn
Liam Moran
Jackson “JJ” George
Logan Carlson
Colton Sefcovic
Austin French
Josh (Liam) Davis
