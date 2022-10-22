Colorado Eagles Vintage AHL Bobblehead Unveiled

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled an officially licensed, limited-edition vintage Colorado Eagles bobblehead. The bobblehead is part of the American Hockey League Vintage Bobbleheads collection that the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is releasing in conjunction with the start of the 2022-23 AHL season.

The collection includes all 32 AHL teams: the Abbotsford Canucks, Bakersfield Condors, Belleville Senators, Bridgeport Islanders, Calgary Wranglers, Charlotte Checkers, Chicago Wolves, Cleveland Monsters, Coachella Valley Firebirds, Colorado Eagles, Grand Rapids Griffins, Hartford Wolf Pack, Henderson Silver Knights, Hershey Bears, Iowa Wild, Laval Rocket, Lehigh Valley Phantoms , Manitoba Moose, Milwaukee Admirals, Ontario Reign, Providence Bruins, Rochester Americans, Rockford IceHogs, San Diego Gulls, San Jose Barracuda, Springfield Thunderbirds, Syracuse Crunch, Texas Stars, Toronto Marlies, Tucson Roadrunners, Utica Comets, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. A bobblehead featuring the AHL colors and logo is also available.

Standing on a circular ice-like base bearing the team’s name, the smiling Cleveland Monsters bobblehead is suited up in a blue, red, and gold jersey featuring the team logo and holding a hockey stick. Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 500, and they are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. The bobbleheads, which are expected to ship in November, are $30 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order. A set featuring all 32 bobbleheads is $900.

Based in Loveland, Colorado, the Eagles were granted membership as an expansion team in the AHL beginning with the 2018-19 season. They are affiliated with the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche, which won the Stanley Cup title in 2021-22. The Eagles were founded in 2003 and played in the Central Hockey League through 2011 and then in the ECHL through the 2017-18 season. During their time in the CHL, the Eagles won two Ray Miron President’s Cups, three regular-season titles, five conference titles, and six division titles in eight seasons. They then won back-to-back Kelly Cup titles in 2017-18 as a member of the ECHL before signing on with the Avalanche and moving up to the AHL. In the 2021-22 season, the Eagles finished third in the Pacific Division and lost in the third round of the playoffs.

“We’re excited to be working with the AHL to release the first collection of vintage bobbleheads featuring every American Hockey League team,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “With their NHL affiliate, the Avalanche, winning the Stanley Cup title and the Eagles advancing to the third round of the AHL playoffs last season, there is sure to be plenty of excitement in hockey-loving Colorado in 2022-23.”

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which is located at 170 S. 1st St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, opened to the public on February 1st, 2019. The HOF and Museum also produces high-quality, customized bobbleheads for retail sale as well as organizations, individuals, and teams across the country. Visit them at bobbleheadhall.com and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.