Colorado Youth Sports Campaign Raises Record $7.2 Million

Statewide Giving Effort Supports 349 Nonprofits Serving Young Athletes

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Colorado’s annual youth sports fundraising campaign has set another record, generating $7.2 million to help expand access to athletic programs for children across the state.

The third annual Colorado Youth Sports Giving Day collected about 4,400 donations during its Sept. 1–15 campaign, according to organizers. The total was 38% higher than last year’s record.

The Daniels Fund and Aspen Institute’s Project Play Colorado led the campaign, which involved 349 nonprofit organizations serving more than 500,000 young athletes.

“For the third year, Coloradans showed up in a big way to get more kids off the sidelines and into the game,” said Hanna Skandera Grady, CEO and president of the Daniels Fund. “We’re incredibly grateful to the thousands of donors who are helping open doors for young people to build the grit, resilience and confidence that stay with them for life.”

More than $2 million in matching and incentive funds supplemented community donations. That included a dollar-for-dollar match for the first $1 million raised online Sept. 1.

Organizers also introduced an America250 Fund this year, providing a $250,000 dollar-for-dollar match for eligible donations made through donor-advised funds, IRA rollovers and wire transfers.

Sponsors and organizations providing matching or incentive support included the Daniels Fund, Alpine Bank, The Anschutz Foundation, Bank of Colorado, Boettcher Foundation, Colorado Health Foundation, Colorado Rockies, El Pomar Foundation, Gary Community Ventures, Liberty Gives, Rose Community Foundation, Suncor, UCHealth and The Weld Trust. ColoradoGives.org hosted the online giving platform.

Since Colorado Youth Sports Giving Day began in 2024, the campaign has raised $16.1 million. Participating nonprofits can use the money for equipment, uniforms, programming, financial assistance, facilities and other efforts designed to make sports more accessible.

Participation Grows, But Gaps Remain

Organizers said Colorado’s youth sports participation rate has reached 64.5%, above the national Healthy People 2030 goal of 63%.

However, data cited from the 2023–24 National Survey of Children’s Health show substantial differences in participation based on gender, race, household income and disability status.

Girls participated at a rate of 61.2%, compared with 67.5% for boys. Participation was 55% among youth of color and 72% among white youth.

Income showed an even wider divide. About 46.5% of young people in the lowest-income households participated in sports, compared with 76.8% among those in the highest-income households. Youth with disabilities participated at rates approximately 10 percentage points below those without disabilities.

“Colorado has made important gains in youth sports participation, but the biggest challenge is making sure those opportunities reach every child,” said Tom Farrey, executive director of Aspen Institute’s Project Play.

Farrey said continued work is needed to improve opportunities for lower-income families, girls and young people with disabilities.

The 2026 campaign kicked off Sept. 1 with a Colorado Rockies game at Coors Field. Organizers said Colorado’s campaign has also helped inspire similar fundraising efforts in other states, including Utah’s inaugural Youth Sports Giving Day.

Source: Colorado Youth Sports Giving Day; Daniels Fund; Aspen Institute’s Project Play Colorado